Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,987 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,334 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Insulet worth $64,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 5,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Insulet by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Insulet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.93.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $228.43 on Tuesday. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $164.40 and a 52-week high of $306.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $272.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 519.17 and a beta of 0.76.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total value of $3,992,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,062,294.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

