Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 50,991 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 655,056 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 50,991 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.64% of Dolby Laboratories worth $64,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,144 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $2,988,118.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 14,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.08, for a total transaction of $1,361,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLB opened at $94.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.51. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.46 and a 1-year high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $319.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.29 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DLB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

