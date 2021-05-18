Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 59,969 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,969 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Snap-on worth $65,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Snap-on by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 17,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 8,507 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Snap-on by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 682,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,845,000 after buying an additional 48,375 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Snap-on by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 340,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,288,000 after buying an additional 31,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth about $20,753,000. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total transaction of $5,835,606.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 5,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.23, for a total value of $1,343,398.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,056,478.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,553 shares of company stock valued at $20,602,096. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SNA opened at $253.09 on Tuesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $127.04 and a 52 week high of $259.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $239.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.25.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.13%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNA. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $239.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.83.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

