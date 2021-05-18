Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,489 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,300,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,489 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of Colfax worth $56,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CFX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Colfax in the fourth quarter worth $43,307,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Colfax during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,304,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Colfax during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,348,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Colfax by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,708,000 after acquiring an additional 638,767 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Colfax by 497.1% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 411,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,732,000 after acquiring an additional 342,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CFX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.45.

NYSE CFX opened at $44.09 on Tuesday. Colfax Co. has a twelve month low of $24.70 and a twelve month high of $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -881.80, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.50.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $879.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.42 million. Research analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $8,628,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,816,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 6,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $278,682.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,752,490.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 265,201 shares of company stock valued at $11,598,792 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

