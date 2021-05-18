Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,515 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 32,214 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Best Buy worth $56,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 30,683 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 8,487 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Best Buy by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 22,731 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in Best Buy by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 44,247 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.05.

BBY stock opened at $120.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.85. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.23 and a twelve month high of $128.57. The firm has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.19 billion. Research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.13%.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $282,125.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,643,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $122,762.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,298 shares of company stock worth $5,600,588. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

