VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CFA) Shares Down 0.8%

VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CFA) dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $70.15 and last traded at $70.15. Approximately 14,459 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 22,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.71.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.76.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.