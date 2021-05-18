VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CDC) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CDC) fell 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $66.19 and last traded at $66.19. 25,025 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 59,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.69.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.35.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.