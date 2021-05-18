Vid (VI) Reaches Market Cap of $1.13 Million

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 18th. During the last seven days, Vid has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Vid has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and $384.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vid coin can now be purchased for about $0.0476 or 0.00000110 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.86 or 0.00101409 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 48.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005917 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00022356 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $652.23 or 0.01507921 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00064294 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00119203 BTC.

Vid Profile

Vid (CRYPTO:VI) is a coin. Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 23,724,512 coins. The official message board for Vid is medium.com/vid-foundation . Vid’s official Twitter account is @vid_app . The Reddit community for Vid is https://reddit.com/r/VIDapp . Vid’s official website is vid.camera

According to CryptoCompare, “VI is a digital currency, kinda like bitcoin. The value of VI is created by users joining Vid and using the platform. Instead of hoarding the value, Vid redistributes it back to the users. It’s not just Vid, any business can adopt the VI business model and start doing the same. Vid is just the first one. “

Vid Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

