Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,844 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,354 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $69,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Visa by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total value of $2,394,060.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Truist Securities upped their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.29.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.93. 32,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,116,140. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $444.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.89.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.