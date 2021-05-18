Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Posted by on May 18th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,957 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.7% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Truist increased their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.29.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $227.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $225.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.89. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $237.50. The company has a market cap of $443.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Visa (NYSE:V)

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.