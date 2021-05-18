Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,957 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.7% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Truist increased their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.29.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $227.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $225.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.89. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $237.50. The company has a market cap of $443.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

