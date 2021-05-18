Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 49.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,907 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,645 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.32.

NYSE V opened at $226.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $237.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $225.16 and a 200-day moving average of $212.89. The stock has a market cap of $441.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at $6,273,896.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

