Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $790 million-$830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $770.65 million.

NYSE:VSH traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $23.61. The stock had a trading volume of 17,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,222. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.34. Vishay Intertechnology has a 1-year low of $14.26 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $764.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.61 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.62%. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.16%.

VSH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

In related news, CEO Gerald Paul sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $1,187,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,981.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 64,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $1,602,390.51. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 51,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,852.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

