Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Visteon in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of VC opened at $114.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.35 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.61 and a 200 day moving average of $127.31. Visteon has a twelve month low of $63.67 and a twelve month high of $147.55.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23. Visteon had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visteon will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Visteon by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 171,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,576,000 after acquiring an additional 76,770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Visteon by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 761,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,645,000 after acquiring an additional 10,302 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Visteon by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 210,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,435,000 after acquiring an additional 64,442 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Visteon by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at $38,314,000.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

