Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,490 at Berenberg Bank

Vistry Group (LON:VTY) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,490 ($19.47) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.93% from the stock’s current price.

VTY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,490 ($19.47) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Monday. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,510 ($19.73) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,136 ($14.84) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on Vistry Group from GBX 1,090 ($14.24) to GBX 1,170 ($15.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vistry Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,236.38 ($16.15).

LON VTY traded down GBX 23.50 ($0.31) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,263.50 ($16.51). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,005. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,203.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 965.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73. Vistry Group has a twelve month low of GBX 519 ($6.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,335 ($17.44).

In other news, insider Greg Fitzgerald acquired 53,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 926 ($12.10) per share, for a total transaction of £496,502.68 ($648,683.93). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 53,641 shares of company stock valued at $49,679,374.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

