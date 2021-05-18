Vistry Group (LON:VTY) PT Raised to GBX 1,060

Vistry Group (LON:VTY) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 16.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,136 ($14.84) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Monday, February 8th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,490 ($19.47) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Monday. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,510 ($19.73) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Vistry Group from GBX 1,090 ($14.24) to GBX 1,170 ($15.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Vistry Group from GBX 1,210 ($15.81) to GBX 1,270 ($16.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,236.38 ($16.15).

VTY stock traded down GBX 23.50 ($0.31) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,263.50 ($16.51). The company had a trading volume of 527,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,005. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,203.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 965.54. Vistry Group has a one year low of GBX 519 ($6.78) and a one year high of GBX 1,335 ($17.44). The stock has a market cap of £2.81 billion and a PE ratio of 36.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73.

In related news, insider Greg Fitzgerald purchased 53,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 926 ($12.10) per share, with a total value of £496,502.68 ($648,683.93). Insiders have bought 53,641 shares of company stock worth $49,679,374 over the last ninety days.

About Vistry Group

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

