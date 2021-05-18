Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $23.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Vital Farms traded as low as $19.10 and last traded at $19.60, with a volume of 5778 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.05.
VITL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson started coverage on Vital Farms in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vital Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.88.
In other news, COO Jason Dale sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $705,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,189.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 14,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $358,558.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,914 shares in the company, valued at $536,673.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,487 shares of company stock worth $4,224,135.
The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.52.
Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. Analysts expect that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.
About Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL)
Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
