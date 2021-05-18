Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $246 million-$253 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $250.34 million.

VITL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Vital Farms in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vital Farms from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vital Farms from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.88.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

Shares of VITL stock opened at $20.05 on Tuesday. Vital Farms has a twelve month low of $19.38 and a twelve month high of $43.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.89 and a 200 day moving average of $26.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vital Farms will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vital Farms news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 43,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $1,078,748.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,207.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jason Dale sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $705,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,246 shares in the company, valued at $712,189.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 177,487 shares of company stock worth $4,224,135.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.