VITE (VITE) Price Down 12.1% Over Last Week

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. One VITE coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000366 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VITE has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. VITE has a market cap of $76.52 million and $8.01 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VITE alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.20 or 0.00138795 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000327 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Coin Profile

VITE is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,014,682,662 coins and its circulating supply is 482,111,552 coins. The official website for VITE is www.vite.org . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

Buying and Selling VITE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VITE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VITE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VITE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.