Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vivendi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup cut shares of Vivendi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of Vivendi stock opened at $35.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.54. Vivendi has a one year low of $20.88 and a one year high of $37.23.

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

