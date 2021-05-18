Vivid Coin (VIVID) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3.00

Vivid Coin (CURRENCY:VIVID) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 18th. During the last week, Vivid Coin has traded up 98.2% against the dollar. One Vivid Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vivid Coin has a market cap of $24,060.92 and $3.00 worth of Vivid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00095003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.90 or 0.00383575 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.76 or 0.00233462 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005005 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $597.90 or 0.01399289 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00047138 BTC.

About Vivid Coin

Vivid Coin’s total supply is 7,910,746 coins and its circulating supply is 7,697,539 coins. The Reddit community for Vivid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/vividtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vivid Coin’s official website is vividcoin.app . The official message board for Vivid Coin is vividcoin.app/index.php/category/media . Vivid Coin’s official Twitter account is @vividplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vivid AR Portfolio is a 2D and 3D Augmented Reality Cryptocurrency Portfolio management platform.In future updates, the user's will be able to store their Vivid Coins, publish trading focused content in the News Feed, and vote on their favorite content using their stored Coins. “

Buying and Selling Vivid Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vivid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vivid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vivid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

