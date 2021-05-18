Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) had its price target cut by Roth Capital from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 81.52% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vivos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st.

VVOS stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.06. The stock had a trading volume of 41,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,653. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.55. Vivos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02).

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vivos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Vivos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $440,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Vivos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,773,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Vivos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $540,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vivos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $396,000.

About Vivos Therapeutics

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of technology solutions for patients with sleep disordered breathing (SDB) comprising mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The company's solutions cover proprietary alternatives for treating mild-to-moderate OSA; craniofacial and anatomical anomalies that are associated with mild-to-moderate OSA.

