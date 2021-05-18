VNT Chain (VNT) Price Tops $0.0063 on Top Exchanges

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. In the last seven days, VNT Chain has traded up 17.5% against the dollar. One VNT Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VNT Chain has a market cap of $17.20 million and approximately $104,722.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00097921 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005464 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00022867 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $600.62 or 0.01469957 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002449 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00118642 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00063214 BTC.

VNT Chain Profile

VNT is a coin. It launched on March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VNT Chain is vntchain.io/?language=en . The official message board for VNT Chain is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs . The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

VNT Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNT Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VNT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

