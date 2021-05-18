Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Position Cut by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY trimmed its stake in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 67.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 74,900 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 0.10% of Vocera Communications worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 513,867 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,647,000 after purchasing an additional 406,165 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the first quarter valued at $11,429,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $9,316,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $9,134,000.

NYSE:VCRA opened at $32.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $55.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.83 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.39.

In related news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 24,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $977,674.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 3,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $130,455.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 83,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,125.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 80,320 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,852 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VCRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

Vocera Communications Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

