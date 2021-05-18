Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.850-5.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.69. 7,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.12. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $98.60 and a 1-year high of $194.17. The company has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.52.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 31.49%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VMC. Zacks Investment Research raised Vulcan Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Truist upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $162.53.

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $36,661.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,230.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

