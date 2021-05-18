Wacker Neuson (WAC) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Wacker Neuson (ETR: WAC):

5/17/2021 – Wacker Neuson was given a new €31.00 ($36.47) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Wacker Neuson was given a new €29.00 ($34.12) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Wacker Neuson was given a new €15.50 ($18.24) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Wacker Neuson was given a new €19.50 ($22.94) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Wacker Neuson was given a new €24.00 ($28.24) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Wacker Neuson was given a new €15.50 ($18.24) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Wacker Neuson was given a new €26.00 ($30.59) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Wacker Neuson was given a new €24.00 ($28.24) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Wacker Neuson was given a new €26.00 ($30.59) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Wacker Neuson was given a new €26.00 ($30.59) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Wacker Neuson was given a new €15.50 ($18.24) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Wacker Neuson was given a new €21.00 ($24.71) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Wacker Neuson was given a new €19.50 ($22.94) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Wacker Neuson was given a new €14.00 ($16.47) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Wacker Neuson stock traded up €0.34 ($0.40) on Tuesday, hitting €25.26 ($29.72). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.49. Wacker Neuson SE has a 1 year low of €10.97 ($12.91) and a 1 year high of €25.20 ($29.65). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €21.88 and a 200-day moving average price of €18.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.44.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

