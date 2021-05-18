Wade G W & Inc. Acquires 4,286 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 38.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,039,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,709,000 after buying an additional 2,687,751 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,276,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,349,000 after purchasing an additional 365,066 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,831,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,835,000 after purchasing an additional 81,626 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,732,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,658,000 after purchasing an additional 311,687 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,519,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,917,000 after purchasing an additional 220,114 shares during the last quarter.

IWR opened at $76.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.16. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $49.61 and a 12-month high of $78.87.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

