Wade G W & Inc. Acquires 6,827 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 49.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,763 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,827 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,113,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,401,651,000 after acquiring an additional 454,108 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in NIKE by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,142,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,961 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,524,389 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,752,404,000 after purchasing an additional 388,550 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,892,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,758,153,000 after buying an additional 4,643,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen upped their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research upped their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.29.

NYSE:NKE opened at $136.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $215.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.88 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.40.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

