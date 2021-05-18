Wade G W & Inc. Buys 13,105 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,574 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,105 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Savior LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Electric stock opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average is $11.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

GE has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.40.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

