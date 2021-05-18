Wade G W & Inc. Buys 2,406 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 101.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,782 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $293,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $338,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,542,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,671 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $566.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $584.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $547.63. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $648.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.84.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

