Wade G W & Inc. Grows Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,016 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 6,564 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 320,889 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,134,000 after buying an additional 99,964 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 53,923 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABT. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.06.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $116.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.43 billion, a PE ratio of 61.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $86.16 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In related news, Director Michelle Kumbier bought 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $122.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,797 shares of company stock worth $12,339,005 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

