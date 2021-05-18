Wade G W & Inc. Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 56.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,763 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $224.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $223.63 and a 200-day moving average of $210.39. The stock has a market cap of $149.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities increased their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.05.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

