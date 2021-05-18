Wade G W & Inc. Makes New Investment in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000. Wade G W & Inc. owned about 0.08% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of BLOK stock opened at $44.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.31. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $62.94.

