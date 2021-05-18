Wade G W & Inc. Purchases 14,665 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 183.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,665 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 214.8% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 77,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 52,614 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 61.7% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 9,574 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 31,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 104,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $52.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.27. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.31 and a 12 month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

