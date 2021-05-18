Wade G W & Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 151.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 202,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,442,000 after purchasing an additional 38,676 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $536,000. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $1,548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW opened at $89.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.66. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $66.23 and a one year high of $98.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.88, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.93.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $722,082.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 367,679 shares in the company, valued at $33,907,357.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $276,745.74. Over the last three months, insiders sold 328,022 shares of company stock worth $28,059,100. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

