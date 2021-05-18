Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given a $173.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) has been given a $173.00 target price by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. FIX downgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.18.

Walmart stock traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.91. The stock had a trading volume of 19,362,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,877,567. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.77. Walmart has a twelve month low of $117.01 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Walmart will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412 over the last quarter. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,884,021 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,885,866,000 after purchasing an additional 495,284 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 396.0% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 113,202 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,376,000 after acquiring an additional 90,378 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 20,277 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,070 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

