Wanchain (WAN) Trading Down 39% Over Last Week

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 18th. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded 39% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $243.80 million and approximately $16.84 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.44 or 0.00003346 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00079747 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $140.25 or 0.00325318 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00012923 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00040119 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00010798 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005569 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

