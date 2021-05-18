WandX Market Cap Hits $338,799.46 (WAND)

WandX (CURRENCY:WAND) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One WandX coin can currently be bought for $0.0277 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WandX has a market capitalization of $338,799.46 and $3,068.00 worth of WandX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WandX has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00094386 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 45.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00022460 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $629.94 or 0.01465786 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.28 or 0.00119330 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00064005 BTC.

About WandX

WAND is a coin. WandX’s total supply is 16,013,284 coins and its circulating supply is 12,244,135 coins. WandX’s official website is www.wandx.co . WandX’s official Twitter account is @WandXDapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WandX is https://reddit.com/r/wandX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WandX is a decentralized platform on the Ethereum blockchain which enables users to create, trade, and settle any financial instrument on crypto-assets. Using the Wand Token, users can invest in ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds), buy cryptocurrency futures, and trade in illiquid assets through a portfolio of assets. “

WandX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WandX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WandX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WandX using one of the exchanges listed above.

