Warp Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $49,295.00 (WARP)

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 18th. Warp Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.30 million and approximately $49,295.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Warp Finance coin can now be purchased for about $492.68 or 0.01142778 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded 44.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00015663 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004220 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00031947 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Warp Finance Profile

Warp Finance (CRYPTO:WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Warp Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Warp Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

