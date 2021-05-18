Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $34.00

Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.00 and last traded at $33.58, with a volume of 572716 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.95.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). Washington Federal had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 24.41%. On average, research analysts predict that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is presently 46.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Washington Federal during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal Company Profile (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.