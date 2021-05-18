Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.24 Billion

Equities analysts expect Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to announce sales of $4.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Waste Management’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.32 billion and the lowest is $4.19 billion. Waste Management reported sales of $3.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full year sales of $17.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.89 billion to $17.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $17.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.43 billion to $18.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Waste Management.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.77.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $43,641.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,515.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 1,391 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $155,110.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,641.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,812 shares of company stock worth $4,353,766 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

WM stock opened at $141.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $59.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Waste Management has a 12-month low of $98.09 and a 12-month high of $144.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 52.27%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waste Management (WM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.