Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises approximately 1.8% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management stock opened at $141.51 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.09 and a 52-week high of $144.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.27%.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $48,077.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $155,110.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,641.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,353,766 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.77.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.