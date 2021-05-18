Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Downgraded by Numis Securities

Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) was downgraded by stock analysts at Numis Securities to an “add” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 11.57% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of Watkin Jones in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 276.50 ($3.61).

Shares of LON WJG traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 242 ($3.16). The company had a trading volume of 514,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.74, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.70. Watkin Jones has a one year low of GBX 125.92 ($1.65) and a one year high of GBX 248 ($3.24). The firm has a market cap of £619.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 230.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 197.33.

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Residential, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and traditional residential property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

