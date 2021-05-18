Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Watkin Jones (LON:WJG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 278 ($3.63) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of Watkin Jones in a research report on Tuesday. Numis Securities cut shares of Watkin Jones to an “add” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.53) price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 276.50 ($3.61).

Get Watkin Jones alerts:

Shares of Watkin Jones stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 242 ($3.16). The stock had a trading volume of 514,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,990. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.74. The firm has a market cap of £619.91 million and a P/E ratio of 29.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 230.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 197.33. Watkin Jones has a 12-month low of GBX 125.92 ($1.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 248 ($3.24).

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Residential, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and traditional residential property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Watkin Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watkin Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.