Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Watkin Jones (LON:WJG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.70% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Numis Securities lowered shares of Watkin Jones to an “add” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.53) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 276.50 ($3.61).

Shares of LON:WJG traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 242 ($3.16). 514,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,990. Watkin Jones has a 52 week low of GBX 125.92 ($1.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 248 ($3.24). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 230.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 197.33. The company has a market cap of £619.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.74, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Residential, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and traditional residential property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

