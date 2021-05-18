Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG) to Issue GBX 2.60 Dividend

Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of WJG stock opened at GBX 237.50 ($3.10) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £608.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.74. Watkin Jones has a twelve month low of GBX 125.92 ($1.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 248 ($3.24). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 230.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 197.33.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of Watkin Jones in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Residential, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and traditional residential property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

