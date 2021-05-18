Watkin Jones’ (WJG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Watkin Jones (LON:WJG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 278 ($3.63) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.88% from the company’s previous close.

WJG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 278 ($3.63) target price on shares of Watkin Jones in a report on Tuesday. Numis Securities lowered shares of Watkin Jones to an “add” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of Watkin Jones in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 276.50 ($3.61).

Get Watkin Jones alerts:

Shares of Watkin Jones stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 242 ($3.16). 514,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,990. Watkin Jones has a 1 year low of GBX 125.92 ($1.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 248 ($3.24). The company has a market capitalization of £619.91 million and a P/E ratio of 29.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 230.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 197.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.74.

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Residential, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and traditional residential property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Watkin Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watkin Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.