Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.55 billion-$1.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion.

Shares of WTS opened at $135.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.39. Watts Water Technologies has a 52-week low of $76.22 and a 52-week high of $140.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $413.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 1,228 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.72, for a total transaction of $147,016.16. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $303,315.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,279.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,711 shares of company stock valued at $6,116,232 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.