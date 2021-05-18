WAX (WAXP) Price Reaches $0.18 on Top Exchanges

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. WAX has a total market cap of $275.34 million and $8.72 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WAX has traded down 26.8% against the U.S. dollar. One WAX coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000409 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WAX alerts:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000082 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 217.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00058334 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,728,313,800 coins and its circulating supply is 1,566,063,419 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WAX is wax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.