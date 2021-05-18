WazirX Hits Market Cap of $577.25 Million (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. One WazirX coin can now be bought for about $1.97 or 0.00004610 BTC on major exchanges. WazirX has a total market cap of $577.25 million and $55.44 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WazirX has traded down 16% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About WazirX

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 985,546,668 coins and its circulating supply is 293,763,596 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx . The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

