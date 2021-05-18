WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz (ETR:WCMK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.32

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG (ETR:WCMK) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €5.32 ($6.26) and last traded at €4.91 ($5.78), with a volume of 17641 shares. The stock had previously closed at €4.64 ($5.46).

The company has a market capitalization of $671.70 million and a P/E ratio of 35.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €4.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.63.

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz Company Profile (ETR:WCMK)

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG is a real estate investment firm. It previously operated as an international industrial company. WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG was founded in 1766 and is based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

